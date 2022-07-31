Side Chick Stabbed Cheating Husband

The Police at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region are holding a young Ghanaian lady known on Instagram as Safina Diamond for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

According to reports, Safina Diamond stabbed her boyfriend who just came back from Canada weeks ago multiple times in the neck and stomach leading to his death.

It’s unclear what led to the incident as the Police have not officially stated reason for the action. the Report said the lady took the action allegedly in self-defence as she is currently being held by the Adenta Court.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the deceased is a married man, who left his wife to meet the suspect, who also has a boyfriend.

Further reports indicated that the two persons, Safina, and her boyfriend have been remanded into police custody and the case adjourned to August, 12th, 2022.

–BY Daniel Bampoe