Bawumia Shakes NDC World Bank

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development, pledging to implement policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

Speaking in Hohoe on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his philosophy of broad-based development, highlighting the NPP’s proven track record of inclusivity.

A Philosophy of Inclusive Development

“My core philosophy is one of broad-based, inclusive development for all,” Dr. Bawumia declared. “As Vice President, I have worked tirelessly with President Nana Akufo-Addo to deliver life-changing policies that have positively impacted Ghanaians.”

Free SHS:

Dr. Bawumia cited the Free SHS policy as a flagship program, benefiting over 5.7 million children.

“When we promised free SHS in 2016, many said it was impossible. But by the grace of God, it has become a reality.”

Other Inclusive Policies

Dr. Bawumia highlighted other inclusive policies implemented during his vice presidency, including: improving healthcare through ambulances for all constituencies, constructing agenda 111 hospitals for districts without hospitals, supporting students and teachers with computers and digitizing public services for all.

Prioritizing Agriculture

Dr. Bawumia recognized agriculture’s significance, employing 60% of Ghana’s population.

“We will prioritize farming, introducing modern techniques to boost productivity and improve livelihoods.”

Empowering Youth through Digital Skills

Dr. Bawumia’s digital training initiative aims to equip 1 million youth with skills for the modern job market.

“This will enable them to compete globally and contribute to Ghana’s economic growth.”

Dr. Bawumia assured Ghanaians that his presidency would focus on inclusive policies, benefiting all citizens.

“My commitment to inclusive development is unwavering. I will work tirelessly to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to opportunities and resources.”

Volta Region Campaign

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Volta Region marks the beginning of his quest to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

He interacted with chiefs, clergy, imams, and key stakeholders, sharing his vision and listening to their concerns.