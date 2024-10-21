UTAG’s Silent Majority Calls For End To Strike Action

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been embroiled in a strike action aimed at pressuring the government to ban mining in forest reserves, water bodies, and farmlands.

However, a faction within UTAG, known as the Silent Majority, has broken ranks with the National Executive Committee (NEC) over the strike’s declaration and implementation.

Background to the Strike

The UTAG-NEC initiated the strike action to protest the government’s alleged inaction on illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

The strike aimed to force the government’s hand in addressing the environmental and social impacts of galamsey.

Concerns Over Strike Action

The Silent Majority has expressed concerns that the strike action was hastily declared without thorough consultation and consideration of its implications.

They argue that UTAG’s brand and services should prioritize engagement, dialogue, and consultation with stakeholders rather than resorting to strike action.

According to the Silent Majority, this approach undermines the academic environment and disrupts student learning.

Key Demands

The Silent Majority has outlined four key considerations for UTAG-NEC: Recognize the gaps in analysis that led to the strike declaration.

The Silent Majority notes that UTAG-NEC admitted to oversights in their analysis, highlighting the need for careful consideration.

They also asked for calling off the strike and engaging stakeholders in meaningful discussions, believing that dialogue is essential in addressing the complex issues surrounding galamsey.

They should also restore academic activities, citing evidence of ongoing lectures and conferences on various campuses which includes academic work at the University of Ghana, University of Development Studies, and University of Cape Coast.

They should also end the strike to enable productive discussions with the government.

The Silent Majority further notes that UTAG-NEC’s attempt to meet with the government was unsuccessful, likely due to the ongoing strike.

Allegation of Misrepresentation

The Silent Majority denies allegations of failing to honor UTAG-NEC’s invitation to a meeting.

They cite attempts to join the meeting via Zoom and subsequent communication with the National President, debunking claims of non-cooperation.

Call to Action

The Silent Majority urges UTAG-NEC to call off the strike with immediate effect, citing concerns over academic continuity and the trust placed in them by students, parents, and stakeholders.

They also appeal to Vice Chancellors Ghana to reopen universities for normal academic work.

Membership and Next Steps

With over 3,000 UTAG members supporting their vision, the Silent Majority warns that they will advise themselves if UTAG-NEC remains adamant.

The faction’s convener, Prof. Isaac Boadi, emphasized the need for collective responsibility to ensure quality education and maintain academic integrity.

