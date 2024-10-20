Police Clear Air On Barker-Vormawor’s Arrest

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement denying reports that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the Democracy Hub protest, was beaten by police officers.

According to the police, this claim is “false and baseless” and an attempt by Barker-Vormawor and his supporters to garner public sympathy.

Barker-Vormawor has been in the news recently for his involvement in protests and allegations of obstructing police duties.

In fact, video footage showed him pushing down police barricades and removing the key from a police vehicle.

The police statement revealed that Barker-Vormawor was granted bail on October 16, 2024, in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties, but he has failed to execute the bail due to his inability to procure sureties.

On October 19, 2024, the police received intelligence that Barker-Vormawor was planning to compromise the security of other inmates and the police station.

When officers attempted to transfer him to another cell, he resisted, resulting in minor scratches on his right hand during the handcuffing process.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital, treated, and discharged.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting all individuals, including suspects, in their custody.

BY Daniel Bampoe