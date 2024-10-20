Bawumia Rallies NPP Supporters For Decisive Victory In December Polls

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party supporters to remain united and focused to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Dr. Bawumia addressed thousands of enthusiastic supporters in Nkawkaw on Saturday during his campaign tour of the constituency.

He emphasized the crucial importance of voting for both parliamentary candidates and himself to ensure a clear NPP majority in the next parliament.

Avoiding a Repeat of Parliamentary Gridlock

Dr. Bawumia referenced the current 137-137 parliamentary split, stressing, “You have all seen what has been happening in Parliament with the close numbers… That is worrying, so we don’t want a repeat of that.”

Grassroots Efforts Paying Off

Acknowledging the tireless efforts of parliamentary candidates and grassroots party workers, Dr. Bawumia predicted an NPP decisive parliamentary majority if elections were held today.

“I have been to over 200 constituencies, I have campaigned on the ground, I have seen the data, and I can tell you that if we hold the elections today, NPP will have a decisive majority in Parliament. There is no doubt about it,” Dr. Bawumia assured.

Caution Against Complacency

However, Dr. Bawumia cautioned supporters against complacency, emphasizing the importance of staying focused until December 7.

BY Daniel Bampoe