NPP Majority Dismisses NDC’s Claim Of Majority Status, Describing Them As Noise Makers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority in Parliament has rejected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assertion of gaining majority status in Parliament.

This comes after the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, declared four parliamentary seats vacant.

Background

The NDC, led by Cassiel Ato Forson, claimed that the Speaker’s decision to declare the seats vacant automatically made them the majority caucus in Parliament.

NPP’s Response

The NPP has challenged this assertion, arguing that the Speaker’s decision does not change the party’s majority status.

The NPP maintains that it still holds the majority seats in Parliament.

Constitutional Interpretation

According to the NPP, the Constitution and Parliamentary Standing Orders do not support the NDC’s claim.

The party argued that the Speaker’s decision only declared the seats vacant, without assigning them to any political party.

Current Parliamentary Configuration

The NPP emphasized that the current configuration remains unchanged:

– NPP: 135 Members of Parliament

– NDC: 136 Members of Parliament (including the four vacant seats)

NPP’s Commitment

The NPP reassured its supporters that it remains committed to delivering on its campaign promises and will continue to work in the best interest of Ghanaians.

BY Daniel Bampoe