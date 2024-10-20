5 Mpraeso SHS Rapists Arrested

A shocking incident of alleged gang rape at Mpraeso Senior High School in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region has led to the arrest and remand of five students, with three more on the run.

The suspects, accused of raping a 16-year-old female student, were initially discharged by the Nkawkaw District Court due to discrepancies in the police’s charge sheet.

However, they were rearrested, re-arraigned, and subsequently remanded into police custody for ten days.

Background of the Incident

The alleged gang rape occurred on Sunday, October 13, involving eight students from Mpraeso Senior High School.

The police swiftly arrested five of the suspects, while three others remain at large, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant for their arrest.

Court Proceedings

On Thursday, October 17, the Nkawkaw Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Agyei, remanded the five students into police custody until Monday, October 28, 2024.

The court also summoned the headmaster of Mpraeso Senior High School, James Affadu, to explain why the school authorities failed to report the incident to the police and why no school representatives were present during the court hearing.

Concerns Over School’s Handling

The court’s summons raises concerns about the school’s handling of the incident. Questions are being asked about why the school authorities did not report the incident to the police promptly and why they failed to send representatives to the court hearing.

Manhunt for Fugitive Students

Meanwhile, the police are intensifying their search for the three fugitive students.

However, the Kwahu Nkwatia Divisional Police Command is urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

BY Daniel Bampoe