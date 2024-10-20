No LGBTQ+ Under Next Bawumia Govt

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reaffirmed his commitment to resisting the introduction of LGBTQ+ practices in Ghana, citing the country’s religious beliefs and cultural values.

Speaking in Anyinam in the Atiwa East Constituency during his Eastern Regional tour, Dr Bawumia emphasized that both the Bible and Quran, as well as Ghanaian traditions, do not support LGBTQ+ activities.

Previous Stance on LGBTQ+

This isn’t the first time Bawumia has taken a strong stance against LGBTQ+.

In September, he assured chiefs in Awutu Senya that he would never legalize LGBTQ+ if voted into power.

He also reiterated his position during Eidul-Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque in April, stating that his faith and cultural norms forbid the practice.

Galamsey and Mining Reforms

Dr Bawumia also addressed concerns about galamsey, promising to streamline mining activities to mitigate environmental damage.

He proposed a decentralized licensing regime, granting local chiefs key roles in issuing mining licenses.

This move aims to formalize small-scale mining and introduce community mining schemes.

Implications for Ghana

Bawumia’s stance on LGBTQ+ and galamsey reflects his commitment to upholding Ghana’s cultural and religious values.

His proposed mining reforms also demonstrate a willingness to address environmental concerns and promote local involvement.

-BY Daniel Bampoe