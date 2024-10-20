Parliamentary Showdown Looms: NDC Minority Caucus Defies Supreme Court Ruling

A potential confrontation is brewing in Ghana’s Parliament as the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus vows to occupy the Majority position on Tuesday, October 22, despite a Supreme Court ruling staying the execution of the Speaker’s declaration that had rendered four seats vacant.

Background

The controversy began when the Speaker of Parliament declared four seats vacant, citing the MPs’ decision to contest the 2024 elections as independent candidates.

The NDC Minority Caucus contested this decision, leading to the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has criticized the judiciary, accusing it of politicization and undermining its independence.

He argued that recent court decisions, including the ruling on the vacant seats, reflect a growing influence of political interests within the judiciary.

“We will stand up to defend the will of the people and defend the integrity and independence of Parliament,” Sam George stated during an NDC walk in the North Tongu constituency.

Call for Maturity

A member of the ruling government, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has called for a meeting between the two Leaders and the Speaker to avoid chaos and anarchy on Tuesday, urging maturity and guard ahead of the December 7 elections.

“Parliament must, by all means, avoid a situation of seeming chaos and anarchy… Let maturity be our guide and guard,” Otchere-Darko wrote.

BY Daniel Bampoe