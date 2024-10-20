WAEC Releases Results For 2024 BECE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of provisional results for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both school and private candidates, 2024.

This development marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s educational calendar.

Exam Statistics

A total of 569,236 candidates, comprising 282,703 males and 286,533 females, from 19,505 participating schools, sat for the school examination .

The examination was conducted at 2,123 centers across the country, with 3,845 candidates absent. Additionally, 1,390 private candidates registered for the exam, with 57 absent.

Special Needs Candidates

Notably, WAEC accommodated candidates with special needs, including 59 with visual impairment, 263 with hearing impairment, and 161 with other test accommodation needs.

Examination Malpractices

WAEC has taken stern measures against examination malpractices.

The Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee canceled subject results for 377 school candidates and 3 private candidates, entire results for 41 school candidates and 1 private candidate, and withheld results for 33 school candidates and 3 private candidates due to irregularities.

Caution Against Fraudsters

WAEC warns stakeholders against fraudsters promising to upgrade results for a fee, emphasizing that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.

Accessing Results

School candidates can access their results through their respective schools, while private candidates can access theirs on the WAEC website.

School candidates can also check their results online.

