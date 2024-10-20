Education Minister Calls For Action On Skills Development

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum

The 2024 Africa Skills Week concluded on Friday, October 18, 2024 with a resounding call to action from Ghana’s Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The five-day summit, themed “Skills and Jobs for the 21st Century: Quality Skills Development for Sustainable Employability in Africa,” brought together educators, policymakers, and industry leaders to tackle the continent’s skills development challenges.

Background

Africa Skills Week, initiated by the African Union Commission, aims to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a catalyst for sustainable employment and socioeconomic transformation.

This year’s event in Ghana built upon previous successes, fostering collaboration among governments, private sector stakeholders, international organizations, and educational institutions.

Key Takeaways

Dr. Adutwum emphasized the need to reimagine TVET as a central pillar of Africa’s development strategy, positioning it as a pathway to opportunity.

Ghana’s Free TVET policy and Competency-Based Training adoption have paved the way for transformation.

Dr. Adutwum stressed that commitments made during the summit must translate into concrete actions

He urged leaders to incorporate insights into national strategies, ensuring quality education and meaningful employment opportunities for African youth.

A Brighter Future for Africa

With Africa’s workforce projected to double by 2050, the Skills Revolution Competition showcased remarkable young talent.

Dr. Adutwum affirmed Africa’s future lies in its youth, emphasizing the need to unlock their potential.

The minister concluded, “Let us build the Africa we want – an Africa where no one is left behind, the go-to continent for skills, and where the future is shaped by the brilliance and resilience of its people.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe