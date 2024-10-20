NPP Will Have A Decisive Majority In Parliament- Bawumia Declares

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed strong confidence in his party’s chances of securing a decisive victory in the upcoming 2024 General Elections, both in the presidential race and in Parliament.

Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Dr. Bawumia assured the audience that his extensive campaign efforts, combined with data gathered from over 200 constituencies, indicate a clear path to victory for the NPP.

NPP’s Victory

According to Dr. Bawumia, the current momentum is in the party’s favor, and unity within the NPP will play a crucial role in ensuring a decisive win at the polls.

“We will meet them in the constituency. We will meet them at the polling stations… If we vote today, the NPP will have a decisive majority in parliament,” he stated. Dr. Bawumia emphasized that this majority would not be simple, but a decisive one.

Campaign Efforts

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign efforts have taken him to over 200 constituencies, where he has engaged with supporters and gathered data on the party’s chances.

He believes that this grassroots approach will pay off on election day, December 7.

The NPP flagbearer also urged his supporters to remain united and focused, as this cohesion will be key to securing a decisive victory.

Election Day Prediction

Dr. Bawumia predicted that by midnight on December 7, the NPP would be declared the winner, with a decisive majority in parliament.

He encouraged his supporters to vote for the NPP, emphasizing that the party’s victory would be a win for Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe