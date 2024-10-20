You Can’t Manufacture Majority Seat For Yourself- Bawumia Punches NDC

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has thrown down the gauntlet, declaring that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot fabricate a majority in parliament.

Dr. Bawumia’s comments come after the Supreme Court ruled to stay the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to declare vacant the seats of MPs who have filed to contest the 2024 elections as independent candidates.

He noted that the NDC’s brief stint as the majority party was the shortest in history, lasting only 24 hours.

Addressing a sea of enthusiastic NPP supporters in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, on Saturday October 19, 2024, Dr Bawumia told the NDC that, “if you want majority in parliament, come to the polling station, come to the constituency, win an election and go to parliament. You don’t sit in parliament and manufacture the majority for yourself.”

Dr. Bawumia confidently asserted that the NPP will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

NPP’s Path to Victory

Dr. Bawumia’s optimism stems from his extensive campaign efforts and data analysis from over 200 constituencies.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the NPP, stressing that cohesion will be pivotal in ensuring a resounding win at the polls.

The Vice President urged supporters to vote for the NPP, assuring them that the party will emerge victorious.

Decisive Majority in Parliament

“If we vote today, the NPP will have a decisive majority in parliament,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He reiterated that the current momentum favors the NPP, with the election scheduled for December 7.

Dr. Bawumia’s remarks underscore the significance of grassroots engagement, emphasizing that victories are won at polling stations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe