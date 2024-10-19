Napo’s Wife Advocates For Menstrual Hygiene

Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh, wife of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has added her voice to the growing campaign for improved menstrual hygiene management, particularly among young girls.

At Accra Girls Senior High School’s 64th anniversary menstrual hygiene programme, Mrs. Adade-Prempeh emphasized the importance of good hygiene practices in ensuring that girls stay in school, feel confident, and participate fully in their education.

“Menstrual hygiene is an issue close to my heart,” she stated. “Many girls still face challenges during their menstrual periods, including lack of access to sanitary products, limited knowledge about menstrual health, and the stigma surrounding menstruation.”

Mrs. Adade-Prempeh passionately argued that menstruation is an organic process and no girl should be made to feel ashamed about it.

She called for collective action to address the challenges surrounding menstrual hygiene, promoting education, accessibility, and social support.

By advocating for menstrual hygiene, Mrs. Adade-Prempeh joins a growing movement seeking to empower girls and women to manage their menstruation with dignity and confidence.

However, Mrs. Adade-Prempeh’s advocacy underscores the need for continued efforts to break down barriers and promote menstrual hygiene.

BY Daniel Bampoe