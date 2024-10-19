Bawumia Hails NFL Games In Ghana

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has hailed the National Football League’s (NFL) third Flag Football Tournament in Ghana, highlighting its role in developing American football in local schools.

The tournament, which began with 10 schools in the Greater Accra Region two years ago, expanded to 15 schools last year and now encompasses 24 schools nationwide.

This growth demonstrates the NFL’s commitment to promoting flag football globally, particularly in Africa.

Dr. Bawumia expressed enthusiasm for the 12 qualifying teams and the all-female U-17 exhibition team, wishing them success.

He also looked forward to hosting the winning team and coaches, continuing his support for Ghanaian youth football talent.

As part of his vision for sports, Dr. Bawumia aims to expand American football and emerging global sports in Ghanaian schools.

He cited the successes of Ghanaian NFL stars Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Brian Asamoah, and Ezekiel Ansah and the winning Ghanaian teams that represented Africa at the NFL’s global championships in 2023 and 2024.

“Sports is a great enabler, and Ghana is blessed with talents,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized, underscoring his commitment to nurturing youth talent and promoting sports development alongside traditional disciplines.

By prioritizing sports development, Dr. Bawumia’s next government seeks to unlock Ghana’s potential, inspiring future generations.

