Kwahumanhene Not Destooled

The Office of the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area has issued a statement debunking claims that Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has been destooled.

A recent video circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups purportedly showing the destoolment procedure has been deemed false and contrary to both legal standards and Kwahu customs.

The controversy surrounding Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II began with allegations of extortion and misconduct during his tenure as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

A petition by Collins Darkwa, a customer of the bank, claimed that the Kwahumanhene extorted GH₵2 million from him in exchange for a GH₵12 million loan.

The Bank of Ghana subsequently directed Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong to resign as Board Chairman, citing reputational damage to the bank.

However, the Office of the Omanhene emphasizes that no formal charges have been brought against the Kwahumanhene to warrant destoolment.

Furthermore, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong has not been found liable for any misconduct related to his role at ADB.

The demand for his resignation by the Banking Supervision Division of the Bank of Ghana raised concerns about due process, as the Kwahumanhene was not allowed to respond to the allegations.

In light of these events, the Kwahumanhene chose to step aside to allow for an appropriate resolution of the matter.

Despite this, the circulation of the misleading video suggesting his destoolment has caused concern among the people of Kwahu.

The Office of the Omanhene urges the public to remain calm and steadfast in support of the Paramountcy, emphasizing that the actions of individuals attempting to tarnish the reputation of Kwahuman and the Kwahumanhene without proper hearings should not be tolerated.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong reaffirms his dedication to serving Kwahuman and protecting the integrity of their heritage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe