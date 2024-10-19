Mahama Ayariga Fights Supreme Court Over Ruling On ‘Gang Of 4’ MPs

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the execution of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s ruling, declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.

Ayariga contends that the Court’s intervention amounts to unconstitutional interference in parliamentary affairs, challenging the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature.

Ayariga’s Argument

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Ayariga argued that the Supreme Court overstepped its jurisdiction, adding that the stay of execution encroaches on the autonomy of Parliament.

He emphasized that the constitution doesn’t grant the Court the power of injunction, but rather, it should make a declaration on whether the parliamentary ruling contravenes the constitution.

Background of the Case

The controversy began when Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed an urgent legal action with the Supreme Court, seeking clarification on the status of four MPs who decided to contest the upcoming December 2024 elections either as members of the NPP or as independent candidates.

The Speaker’s ruling declared their seats vacant, but the Supreme Court’s stay order temporarily suspended this decision, allowing the MPs to retain their positions until a final verdict is delivered.

-BY Daniel Bampoe