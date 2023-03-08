SONA 2023: Ghana’s Economy Was Doing Well Before Covid, Russia Ukraine War– Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has buttressed the statement made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Ghana’s economy was doing well before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

This, he said the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognised in her recent statement.

Delivering the State of the Nation on Wednesday March 8, 2023, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the situation some people seeking to take political advantage of the fact that the economy was doing well prior to COVID.

“I have said, and the Managing Director of the IMF has also said, our economy was doing well until Covid 19, and Russia Ukraine conflict,” he said.

Touching on COVID Fund, the president pointed out that funds used in the fighting against Covd-19 were not misapplied.

According to him, the funds were appropriately used for the purpose of tackling the pandemic.

He said “Covid funds were not misused. It is critical that we do not lose the confidence of the people that the crisis we were all in together was being abused. Nothing dishonourable was done with Civid funds.”

The president noted that frontline health workers were given 50 percent tax relief for the period. Also, he said, electricity and water tariffs were subsidized for Ghanaians during the period.

By Vincent Kubi