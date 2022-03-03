Songo Heads APC Communications

Patrick Osei Agyemang

Famed TV host, Patrick Osei Agyemang, also known as Countryman Songo (Fire man), has been appointed as the head of communications of the African Paralympic Committee (APC).

A letter signed by the President of African Paralympic Committee (APC), Samson Deen, said the appointment takes effect immediately.

Consequently, the tough-talking Multimedia sports presenter has been tasked, among other duties, to lead the communication team, as stated by his boss, “…you and your team will be responsible for planning, developing and implementing communication strategies to promote the APC, its progress and related issues. The statement added, “Develop and maintain constant content and relationship with media personnel and strategic media outlets, both within and outside Africa to increase press coverage and promotions of the APC in the media space.”

The appointee expressed joy for the recognition saying, “l thank the president and his team for the recognition and appointment. My team and I will do everything within our means to project APC to a higher pedestal. I thank you for the confidence reposed in me.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum