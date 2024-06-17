Ken Agyapong Dismisses Going Independent … It’s Unwise

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Assin Central Constituency in the Central region, has put to rest speculations about his intention to run as an independent candidate in the forthcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking during his 64th birthday celebration on Sunday, June 16, 2024 Agyapong assured his constituents and NPP supporters that he remains steadfast in his allegiance to the party.

Asserting that recent rumors alleging his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were unfounded, Agyapong emphasized, “What I want all the party faithful to know is that I have not resigned from the party. I am not going independent. I’m still an NPP member.” The firebrand lawmaker urged unity within the party ranks, stressing the need for a cohesive front as they approach the upcoming electoral contest.

Acknowledging the tumultuous events surrounding the party’s recent primaries, Agyapong called upon his supporters to unite behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer for victory. Despite facing pressure from various quarters to pursue an independent agenda, Agyapong deemed such a move unwise and emphasized his commitment to the NPP’s collective success.

In a bid to ease tensions within the party and foster cohesion among supporters, Agyapong extended an olive branch to both his followers and those of the Vice President.

He implored them to set aside past grievances and consolidate their efforts towards a unified approach for the 2024 elections.

Noting reported instances of intimidation between rival factions, Agyapong advocated for reconciliation and mutual respect to ensure a harmonious environment conducive to achieving their electoral objectives.

By Vincent Kubi