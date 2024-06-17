Protozoa, NPP Loyal Ladies Shake Suhum

A female Volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP Loyal Ladies over the weekend took over the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, to showcase the achievements of the ruling Party ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The female group led by the Suhum NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Frank Aseidu Bekoe aka Protozoa clad in NPP colors stormed the main market and the lorry station to meet and greet the traders and drivers.

The event which was graced by the female group from other constituencies was to mark the 8th anniversary of its establishment and also to embark on a walk to solidarize with their members who were allegedly attacked by thugs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on October 11, 2016, at the Suhum Chief’s Palace while they were campaigning ahead of the 2016 general election.

The Suhum NPP Parliamentary Candidate, together with the young ladies after the walk in the town also embarked on a house-to-house campaign.

Addressing the media, Frank Asiedu Bekoe explained that the walk was aimed at reminding Ghanaians that never again should any woman be subjected to violence because of their political opinions and affiliations.

He said he would use his knowledge and resources to unite the people in the constituency and make the party more attractive and adorable ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He assured the people of Suhum that he was poised for victory and urged them to join his victory train to enable him to represent them in 2025.

He further promised to join hands with traditional leaders, the clergy, Muslim leaders, and individuals in the constituency to enhance development within the area.

Protozoa, pleaded with the constituents to vote massively for him and the NPP for the continuation of the current government developmental agenda in the area.

He also described the free senior high school policy as a game changer that has helped to increase enrolment in schools and l promoted quality education as well.

According to him, Suhum has over the years benefited immensely from the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration than many constituencies in the country.

He noted that the current NPP administration has performed better than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under Mahama, Atta Mills and Jerry Rawlings and thus called on Ghanaians to vote and retain the party in power to help secure more developmental initiatives for the constituency.

“The NPP has lived up to expectations, and I believe the best way Ghanaians can reward the current administration is just to retain it in power,” he stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe