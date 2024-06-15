Michael Essien’s Houses For Sale

It has emerged that former Chelsea and Black Stars mercurial midfielder, Michael Essien’s two houses at East Legon and Trassaco are up for auction.

The sale of the properties was ordered by the Deputy Sheriff, High Court (Commercial Division), on June 12, 2024.

The properties are located at the Stephen Quarshie Crescent, East Legon, House Number 9 and House Number 204/205, Trassaco (Phase 2) Adjiringano, all in Accra.

The auctioneer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said one of the properties ranges between $20m and $30m.

Nicknamed the Bull or the Bison, the former Chealse, AC Milan, Bastia and Real Madrid man was one of the highest paid players on the continent.

From The Sports Desk