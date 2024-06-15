IGP Leaked Tape Report Ready – C’ttee

IGP George Akuffo-Dampare

The Special Ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape implicating senior officers of the Ghana Police Service in a purported plot against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is set to submit its long-awaited report to Parliament next week, amidst calls for expeditious deliberation on the sensitive findings.

Ranking Member of the Committee on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, has implored the Speaker of Parliament to expedite the presentation of the report before the House on Tuesday, citing concerns over prolonged delays that have fueled conjecture and uncertainty surrounding the committee’s probe into the high-profile scandal.

Having served as the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Builsa North MP James Agalga emphasized the pressing need to allay public anxieties and dispel misconceptions by promptly addressing the outcomes of the investigation.

With the report reportedly finalized prior to parliamentary recess, Mr. Agalga stressed the imperative of swift resolution to mitigate unwarranted speculation and ensure transparency in the crucial matter at hand.

Mr Agalga noted in Parliament on Friday, June 14th 2024 that “Mr Speaker that report is ready and before we went on recess it was listed as one of the papers to be presented for the consideration of the House.

“Now given the public interest character of that report, Mr Speaker, I want to use this medium to appeal to you to direct the business committee to list, as a matter of urgent importance, that particular report for us to deal with as a matter of urgency starting from next Tuesday.

“Because this thing (report) has been on the ice, it has given room for all manner of speculation about the report, so it’s high time we bring closure to that report”.

Highlighting the significance of the leaked audio, which implicated the senior officers in collusion with former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chief Bugri Naabu, in discussions regarding the removal of the IGP, the committee, overseen by Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea, was entrusted with unraveling the intricacies of the clandestine conversations.

Central to the revelations within the leaked tape were assertions by the implicated officers regarding the IGP’s unwavering professionalism and reputed incorruptibility, posing challenges to their purported agenda to undermine his authority. The discrete nature of the exchanges and the serious implications they carried for the integrity of the police service underscored the gravity of the probe and the consequent urgency in addressing the committee’s findings.

By Vincent Kubi