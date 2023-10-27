South Africa, Ghana Partner To Drive Housing Devt

Mmamoloko Kubayi exchanging greetings with Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Human Settlements of South Africa has jointly declared their intent to collaborate to drive development in the critical fields of housing, human settlements and urban development’s in both countries.

This, according to both countries, signals an affirmation of commitments towards addressing the complex challenges of housing and human settlements.

This came to light when South Africa’s Minister for Housing and Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi (MP) held a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP) in Accra.

Minister Kubayi is on an official visit to the country as part of efforts to further strengthen ties and chart a new path and explore avenues for collaboration in the areas of housing delivery and development of other human settlements between the two countries.

Her visit comes on the back of fruitful discussions previously held between the two sector Ministers in Poland and South Africa that laid the foundation for the need to explore collaborations, particularly in enhancing the institutional framework for the delivery of housing in both countries.

Minister Kubayi said the government of South Africa is ready to commit to the new partnership that will work out to resolving the many myriads of problems in housing delivery.

“To us this partnership and commitments also include sharing of experiences, knowledge and best practices in the housing sectors of our countries and how we can practicalise the implementations of what we seek to commit,” she added.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye indicated that the complexities involved in housing delivery require not only urgent attention, but also innovative solutions dictated by mutual commitments from governments.

“Our joint efforts in pressing issues of slum upgrading, improvement of informal settlements and the lives of those who inhabit them can have profound impact on the well-being and living conditions of a significant portion of our populations,” he noted.

A Daily Guide Report