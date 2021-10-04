SSNIT Outdoors Saturday Service

Addotey Addo, Acting Director-General of SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has commenced services at selected SSNIT branches from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays.

The weekend service commences on 2nd October 2021.

The launch of the SSNIT Saturday Service was held at the Airport City branch of the Trust.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Director-General of SSNIT, in charge of Administration and Finance, Mr. Michael Addotey Addo, said the SSNIT Saturday Service falls in line with the Trust’s agenda to build a customer-centric organization.

“This means that daily, we are thinking through and implementing measures and interventions that will ensure that our Members and clients have comfort, convenience, and easy access to our services”, he explained.

Mr. Addotey Addo further added that members and clients of the Trust have also requested that SSNIT provides an opportunity for them to do business with SSNIT on Saturdays as a result of their inability to visit the Trust’s offices during the weekdays.

“SSNIT has listened to the concerns of our Members and we are opening our doors from 2nd October to offer services to members on Saturdays. What this means is that except a few of the services we offer, you can walk into the selected branches on Saturdays and transact business with us”, he stressed.

The Trust has introduced some novel initiatives and strengthened already existing service delivery protocols including, the establishment of Pensioner Priority Desks, reduction in benefits processing from 47 days to 10 working days among others, and the offering of Saturday services is expected to bolster the cordial relationship that exists between SSNIT and its members.

The SSNIT Saturday Service is one more channel to ensure that members of the scheme and the public have continuous access to the services of the Trust.

Indeed, employers can also make contribution payments if the 14th day of the month falls on a Saturday to avoid penalties.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is a statutory public Trust charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 Act 766 with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme.

As the operator of the First Tier of the Three-Tier Pension Scheme, it replaces part of lost income of workers in Ghana due to Old Age, Invalidity or Death of a Member where lump sum payment is made to dependants. It also pays Emigration benefits to a non-Ghanaian member who is leaving Ghana permanently.

The SSNIT Pension Scheme has an active contributor base of over 1.6 million.

In September 2021, the Trust paid a total of over GH¢234 million to some 211,369 pensioners.