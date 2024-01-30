Stars Coaching Job Opens Application… Deadline February 2

Mark Addo

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) committee, headed by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, tasked with identifying a new head coach for the Black Stars, has officially declared the deadline for interested coaches to submit their applications.

This move comes in the aftermath of the dismissal of former coach Chris Hughton, following Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The committee, consisting of five members, is actively searching for a highly qualified individual to take charge of the Black Stars.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:59pm local time. The Search Committee has been mandated to explore coaching options, even for those who may not formally apply.

Coaches aspiring for this prestigious role are encouraged to submit their applications, curriculum vitae or resumes, and a mission statement to the Search Committee via email at recruitment@ghanafa.org before the impending deadline.

The selected Head Coach will bear the responsibility of overseeing the comprehensive management of the senior men’s national team. Key responsibilities include player selection, tactical planning for training and games, and overall performance oversight of the Black Stars.

Alignment of the Head Coach’s football philosophy with or complementing the GFA’s DNA is crucial. Collaboration with the Technical Directorate to identify and develop young talents, along with the ability to scout new talent domestically and internationally, is also essential. Media engagement, encompassing squad announcements, pre-match, and post-match interviews, forms an integral part of the role.