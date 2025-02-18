Steph Curry Shines in All- Star Victory

Steph Curry

Steph Curry claimed the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy after leading Shaq’s OGs to the All-Star title at Chase Center in San Francisco. The revamped NBA format featured four teams, each coached by a legend, battling in a single-elimination tournament.

Curry, 36, sealed the championship with 12 points in a dominant 41-25 win over Chuck’s Global Stars. “I had a lot of fun,” Curry said. “The intensity was different than last year—a step in the right direction.”

Coached by four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, the OGs triumphed after a 42-35 semi-final win over Candace’s Rising Stars, where Curry added eight points.

With 20 points across the tournament, Curry became the 15th player in NBA history to win multiple All-Star MVP awards. The Golden State Warriors star continues to cement his legacy as one of the game’s greatest.