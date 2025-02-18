Kim Bjorkegren Takes Charge of Black Queens

Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Swedish coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has been officially introduced as the new head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens in a ceremony in Accra. His appointment follows the departure of Nora Hauptle and marks a new era for the team.

The event was attended by Executive Council Members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Gideon Fosu and Samuel Aboabire, alongside General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Technical Director Professor Joseph Mintah, and assistant coach Anita Wiredu Mintah.

With 18 years of coaching experience across Sweden, China, and the USA, Bjorkegren boasts an impressive résumé, including league titles with Apollon Ladies and Linköpings FC.

Gideon Fosu expressed confidence in his leadership, highlighting his expertise in women’s football and sports psychology.

Bjorkegren will soon lead the team on a 10-day tour in Morocco, playing friendlies ahead of their preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

By Wletsu Ransford