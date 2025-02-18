GES Sacks Non-payroll Staff

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has terminated the appointment and recruitment of all teaching and non-teaching staff who were yet to be placed on the government payroll.

The directive which was contained in a letter directed at the top rank of GES, takes immediate effect and is in line with an earlier directive issued by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, which terminated all recruitments made after December 7, 2024.

Acting Director-General of GES, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, in a letter dated February 17, 2025, and directed at all Regional, District, Municipal, and Metropolitan Directors of Education, instructed them to ensure that the directive is strictly complied with.

“Pursuant to the letter dated 10th February, 2025 with reference No (number) SCR/DA/85/01/A on the above subject from the office of the President, I wish to inform you that all recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff who have not been placed on the payroll yet, have been terminated with immediate effect in accordance with the Chief of Staff’s directive,” the GES letter pointed out.

GES added that the Directors of Education at the various level will be notified of any further directive concerning this issue as and when necessary.

Concerns

The termination comes at a time that the minority and some groups have called on government to reverse its decision to terminate all recruitments made after the December 7, 2025, election.

National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) speaking at a press conference last week, described the President’s directive to the Chief of Staff to nullify all public service appointments made after December 7, 2024, as poorly conceived, lacks legal foundation and compromises the integrity of Ghana’s public service recruitment processes.

He said the government should recognise that public service appointments are not gifts, they are legitimate job opportunities earned through due process.

He cited the appointments of made by the previous NDC administration after losing the 2016 election, and urged Ghanaians whose livelihoods are at risk due to this ‘unfortunate directive’ from the Mahama Administration to remain strong as the NPP is dedicated to protecting their legitimate jobs.

“The NPP will fully support any legal action to undo the illegal and wrongful termination of appointments. We also encourage affected persons to come together and seek legal redress,” Nana B added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak