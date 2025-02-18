Mass Dismissal of Workers Illegal – Minority

Alexander Kwame Afenyo-Markin

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the recent mass dismissal of public servants, calling the move both unfair and unconstitutional.

In a letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, the Minority Leader, Alexander Kwame Afenyo-Markin, expressed serious concerns about the revocation of appointments that followed a directive from the Chief of Staff, dated February 10, 2025.

According to the Minority Leader, the dismissals violate several provisions of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees job security for public sector workers.

He cited Articles 191, 296, and 23 of the Constitution, as well as the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), as safeguards against arbitrary terminations and emphasised the need for fair and reasonable decision-making in administrative matters.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin argued that the recent wave of dismissals, conducted without individual assessments or adherence to due process, is not only legally questionable but also erodes public trust in state institutions.

The Minority Leader pointed out that many of those dismissed had gone through rigorous recruitment processes, including aptitude tests and medical examinations, well before their appointments.

In his view, to dismiss these individuals based on the timing of their appointments is unjust and disregards the merit-based processes they had successfully navigated.

The letter noted that such actions run counter to the President’s earlier pledges of inclusivity and economic empowerment, which focused on creating job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

In his letter, Mr. Afenyo-Markin also referenced a statement made by President Mahama in 2017, where he condemned similar dismissals by the previous administration, emphasising the rights of workers.

He expressed disappointment that the current administration appears to be adopting the same approach that was previously criticised.

Furthermore, the Minority Leader referenced a landmark Supreme Court decision in 2023, which affirmed that politically motivated dismissals of public servants are unconstitutional.

The Court’s judgment stressed that such terminations undermine the rights of employees and due process, a position that the Minority believes is reflected in the current wave of dismissals.

The Minority urged President Mahama to take immediate corrective action.

This includes withdrawing the directive from the Chief of Staff, reinstating all affected employees, and ensuring that public institutions comply with the directive to reinstate those workers. The letter also calls for the Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment to monitor the situation and report back to the President and Parliament within 30 days.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated that while affected workers have the constitutional right to seek legal recourse, the Minority is hopeful that the President will take swift action to avoid prolonged legal battles and address the constitutional breach.

According to him, the Minority stands ready to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the issue and to safeguard the rights of Ghanaians in the public sector.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House