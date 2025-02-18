9th Council of State Members Announced

The government has revealed the full list of members appointed to the 9th Council of State, which plays an essential advisory role to the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The new council is composed of a mix of ex-officio, appointed, and elected members, representing various regions of the country.

The ex-officio members of the council include prominent figures such as Justice Sophia Akuffo, a retired Chief Justice, Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan, a retired Inspector General of Police, and Air Marshal Michael Samson Oje, a retired Chief of Defense Staff.

Additionally, traditional leadership is represented by Ogycahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs.

Appointed members include individuals from a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds. Among them are Daasebre Boamah Darko, Osabarima Kwesi Attah II, and Justice Vida Amankwanua Akoto-Bamfo, a retired judge.

The list also includes HRH Mankpanwura Japka Achor-Ade Borenyi, Cletus Avoka, and Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, a former Speaker of Parliament.

Other appointed members include Dr. Eunice Brookman-Amissah, Mrs. Betty Mould Iddrisu, Cynthia Komley Adjetey, Mrs. Molly Anim Addo, and Nana Saa Gyemfua II.

The council’s elected members represent a diverse range of regions, ensuring that various parts of the country have a voice in national governance.

The elected members include individuals such as Richard Kings Atipko from the Oti Region, Yaw Okyere from Ahafo, and Thomasa More Ditundi Adiali Ayagitam from the Upper East Region.

The Northern Region is represented by Alhaji Muhammed Mumuni, while Tingawura Alhaji Samson Seidu Abudu hails from the Savannah Region.

The Greater Accra Region is represented by HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, and Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III comes from the Bono Region.

Other elected members include Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V from Bono East, Hakeem Addae from Central Region, Michael Aidoo from Western North, and Evelyn Korang from the Eastern Region.

Dr. Maxwell Boakye represents the Western Region, while Michael Kwame Mumuni and Gabriel Tanko Adovoc Kwamigah-Atokp represent the Upper West and Volta regions, respectively.

Finally, Alhaji Saaka Abuba represents the North East Region, and Yaw Owusu Obimpe comes from the Ashanti Region.

