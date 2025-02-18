La Liga Matched Paused Over Racism

Picture above was displayed to remind players and fans of the legislation

Sunday’s La Liga clash between Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao took a dark turn when Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams reported racist abuse directed at teammate Maroan Sannadi.

The referee immediately activated La Liga’s anti-racism protocol, pausing the match as a stadium announcement warned fans that continued abuse would lead to abandonment. A powerful message condemning racism lit up the big screen at Espanyol’s Cornella-El Prat stadium.

After the suspension, the match resumed, ending in a 1-1 draw. Williams spoke out, urging fans to support their teams without hate. “A few people shouldn’t tarnish true football.”

Both clubs condemned the abuse, with Bilbao declaring, “Zero tolerance for discrimination.” Coach Ernesto Valverde echoed the sentiment, stressing the need for collective action.