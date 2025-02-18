Nduom Considers Quitting Elmina Sharks

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

The financier of Division One League side Elmina Sharks, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, has expressed thoughts of quitting club operations in an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

He expressed frustration and said the management of the club is ‘not worth’ it, especially with the numerous difficulties that come with it.

His team made headlines after they supposedly attacked a referee during their league game against Swedru All Blacks on Sunday, February 16.

He refused to take the blame for his team’s conduct and went ahead to make his plans of quitting the club’s operations known.

“I am considering whether to even continue on having this team as part of the league. It isn’t worth it. I don’t do it for money. I don’t do it for anything else. We do it for opportunities,” he explained.

The All Blacks won the match 1-0, but the chaotic scenes unfurled after referee Eso Doh Morrison’s final whistle was blown, and was attacked by both players and officials of Elmina Sharks.

“We have players who are playing in Egypt and other places. They are doing well and have money. Do we have to suffer these sorts of indignities?” he queried.

The disturbance erupted after the referee decided to award a penalty, which ultimately led to the visiting team scoring the winning goal and taking home all three points, leading to the attack on the referee.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong