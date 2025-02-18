Racheal Matey Is Outstanding Midwife

Racheal Hesse Matey

Racheal Hesse Matey has been honoured as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH) – Ridge Hospital Designated Assessment Resuscitation Team (DART) Outstanding Midwife 2024.

She earned the award due to her professionalism in providing immediate assessment and resuscitation care to critically ill babies.

Her recognition comes a year after emerging as the 2023 Best Midwife for the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE, Ms. Matey said the focus of the DART is on resuscitating newborns who, because of difficulty in breathing at birth, require assistance to do so.

She added that over time, health professionals at the hospital’s unit have helped babies with difficulties in establishing spontaneous respiration.

“We provide advanced resuscitation and assess babies for congenital abnormalities and conditions that may affect their well-being, such as jaundice. I’m proud to say that our team’s hard work and dedication have led to outstanding outcomes, and I’m humbled to have received this award in recognition of our efforts,” she added.

With a passion for children and women’s well-being, Racheal Hesse Matey in 2024 spearheaded a campaign against women using unprescribed medications to treat fibroids in the country under her initiative dubbed ‘Safe Modes of Childbirth Among Women’. This initiative raised awareness about vaginal and cesarean deliveries, as well as fibroids, through educating women about the negative health complications associated with unprescribed fibroid medications.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke