Adamus Mines Petition Minister Over Galamsey

Kwadwo Opoku Ansah

Adamus Resources Limited (ARL), based in the Western Region, has called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah to, as a matter of urgency, intervene and help halt all illegal mining activities in the area, particularly, on its concession.

ARL is a gold mining company at Ellembelle in the Nzema enclave of the Western Region.

Adamus Resources has expressed concern over illegal mining activities on its concessions at the company’s Nzema Gold Project.

The mining company asserted that the illegal mining activities, also called ‘galamsey,’ is being spearheaded by the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Annor-Kwofie and his alleged counterparts.

The company has, therefore, called for a halt of the illegal activities in order to help save the water bodies in the area, particularly the Ankobra River.

In a petition dated Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the company wondered why the NDC Constituency Chairman should embroil himself in galamsey activities just a month after his party took over power.

The company has also written letters signed by Adamus Resources Nzema Gold Operations General Manager, Kwadwo Opoku Ansah, to the Regional Police Commander and copied to all regional and national stakeholders on the issue.

The company accused Annor-Kwofie of collaborating with his alleged Chinese counterparts in the illegal activities, adding that they are already on the verge of destroying the Ankobra River’s banks as well as sections of the Gwira enclave’s virgin forest.

Adamus Resources further stated that the ongoing galamsey actions at Akango North in the Nzema area, are negatively impacting its operations despite several attempts to cease it.

“The company is not able to stop the activities due to the sophisticated weapons the men guarding Mr. Annor-Kwofie’s employees are wielding.

“The constituency chairman is known to have launched other operations in localities such as Amgbasie, Duale, Awulezu, and Kukwaville, all of which are located in the Gwira and Ajomoro enclave of Nzema East Municipality of the region,” the statement noted.

It said several stakeholders have expressed deep concern about Annor-Kwofie’s alleged notorious behaviour, which started immediately after the NDC won the 2024 general elections.

According to some traditional, opinion leaders and party members, the NDC Chairman’s actions contradict President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promise to protect water bodies and forest reserves.

The management of Adamus Resources claim that Annor-Kwofie’s actions are damaging to their operations, necessitating immediate government intervention.

They have also urged the party’s leadership to implement measures to punish Mr. Annor-Kwofie, to dissuade others from engaging in similar conduct.

Meanwhile, the Health, Safety, and Environment Manager of Adamus Resources, Philip Thompson, has confirmed that police in the Nzema area on Friday embarked on an operation to help halt the illegal mining activities. However, the situation has not changed.

Efforts by DAILY GUIDE to get Mr. Annor-Kwofie’s side of the story were not successful, as he failed to pick calls from the paper and did not respond to WhatsApp message sent to him.