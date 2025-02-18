Ya Naa Visits Jakpa Palace

Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II with Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II, has embarked on a historic visit to the Jakpa Palace in the Savannah Region.

The visit forms part of efforts to strengthen the bond between the two kingdoms and consolidate peaceful coexistence.

All paramount chiefs and elders with hundreds of people from Dagbon accompanied the King of Dagbon to the Jakpa Palace for the historic visit.

Last year, the King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, visited the Ya Naa at the Gbewa Palace.

Even though the Dagbon and Gonja kingdoms have existed for several years, there has not been such a historic visit by both kings before.

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, in his welcome address at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo, said the visit by the King of Dagon is not merely a ceremonial exchange but symbolises the reaffirmation of both kingdoms commitment to working collaboratively for the betterment of their people.

“This historic visit will rekindle the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest, economic development, security, education, and the advancement of our youth. We will explore avenues to align our resources and strengths in a way that will uplift the development of both kingdoms. By investing in our people and unearthing their potentials, we can create a legacy that will be felt by the present and future generations,” he stated.

The Yagbonwura noted that the chiefs serve as peace builders, reconcilers, and dispute resolvers within their communities, stressing that their role in fostering peace is not just essential; it is a prerequisite for meaningful development.

“Therefore, our secondary role as agents of development hinges on our ability to promote lasting peace. Peace represents well-being, healthy living, sustainable livelihoods, security, and justice. Peacebuilding involves creating a conducive environment for holistic development, enabling individuals within our chiefdoms, especially those in farming communities, to reach their full potentials,” he pointed out.

He thanked the King of Dagbon for his royal visit to the Jakpa Palace in Damongo.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my brother, Ndan Ya Naa, for honouring us with this royal visit. May this occasion strengthen our resolve as leaders and bring blessings to both the Dagbon and Gonja Kingdoms. The ancestors of Dagbon and Gonja Kingdom will lead you to discharge your traditional governance duties creditably,” he stated.

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II, indicated that with social development, both kingdoms can work together to address social challenges, such as poverty, illiteracy, “sakawa”, drug abuse, child prostitution, early marriage and unemployment, adding that when these issues are tackled, they can create a brighter future for their people.

Ya Naa stated that economic empowerment is critical for the prosperity of the teeming youth, and that both kingdoms can explore opportunities between them and government, for economic cooperation, trade, investment and especially agriculture, ultimately strengthening the economic foundations of their kingdoms.

“As we yearn for accelerated development, we should also keep an eye on the conservation of our environment through sustainable agricultural practices and protection of our economic trees from bush burning and charcoal overlords. Environmental Sustainability will ensure that we continue to develop without irreparably destroying our arable lands, rivers and forests,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo