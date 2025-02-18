Lydia Contraceptives Spreads Love To New Mothers

Scenes during the event

Lydia Contraceptives, Ghana’s leading brand in female contraception, on Valentine’s Day celebrated motherhood and love with 25 new mothers in Accra and Kumasi.

The campaign, titled ‘My First Love; Lydia and Mom,’ was aimed at celebrating mothers who gave birth on February 14 and their babies.

The surprise initiative took place at the Maamobi General Hospital, Salvation Army Hospital, Nima Polyclinic in Accra, and Manhyia Government Hospital, and Mother and Child Hospital in Kumasi.

During the event, new mothers were presented with hampers containing baby essentials, chocolates, Valentine’s Day cards, and a service uptake voucher redeemable at any Lydia Partnered Clinic (LPC).

The hampers were handed over by Manager of DKT International Market AWA, Jonathan Mensah, distributors of Lydia Contraceptives, alongside hospital authorities who supported the surprise event in the maternity wards.

Speaking with the media, Mr. Mensah addressed a common misconception about the role of family planning in the country’s healthcare system.

“There’s a common misconception that contraceptive brands are against childbirth, but that’s totally false,” he explained. “Lydia Contraceptives are here to support individuals and families by helping them prevent unintended pregnancies, space births, and plan their futures.

“We want to help women make informed choices about their reproductive health and give birth when ready, not by mistake. This campaign is a way to celebrate the new lives born on Valentine’s Day and to offer these mothers the support they need to plan their next steps, especially through our safe and effective IUD options.”

The mothers, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed their appreciation for Lydia’s thoughtful surprise on such a special day.

“It was such a pleasant surprise to be remembered on Valentine’s Day,” one mother said. “The gifts were so thoughtful, and it feels good to know that Lydia is here to support us not just in family planning but also in celebrating this new chapter in our lives.”

Lydia Contraceptives continues to stand at the forefront of reproductive health in Ghana, supporting families and women to take control of their futures with comprehensive family planning options and initiatives that prioritise education, access, and care. ‘My First Love; Lydia and Mom’ campaign is yet another example of how the brand is making a meaningful impact on the lives of Ghanaian women.

