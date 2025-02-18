Disregard Claims Of Increased Cocoa Prices – COCOBOD

Randy Abbey, COCOBOD CEO

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has urged the public to disregarded claims circulating on social media suggesting that the government has announced an increase in cocoa prices stating that such reports are entirely false.

The cocoa regulatory body thus urged stakeholders and the public to rely only on official communication channels for accurate updates on cocoa pricing.

A social media flyer suggested that the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, had declared that cocoa farmers would be paid 70% of the world market price, but this has been labeled as misleading by COCOBOD.

“Our attention has been drawn to a false flyer circulating on social media claiming that the Minister for Food and Agriculture has announced an increase in cocoa prices. This information is completely untrue,” it said.

COCOBOD reassured the public that any changes in future price would be communicated through the appropriate official channels to prevent misinformation.

“We urge our cherished stakeholders and the public to disregard this fake news and rely only on official communication from COCOBOD and the Ministry,” COCOBOD wrote on it social media page.

The development comes at a time when cocoa farmers and industry players are keenly watching for any potential price adjustments amid global market fluctuations.

The issue of cocoa pricing remains a sensitive one as the country continues to grapple with challenges in the sector, including rising production costs, declining output, climate-related risks, and the impact of global cocoa supply and demand trends.

Cocoa farmers have been advocating for better prices to reflect the realities of their operational costs, but COCOBOD says any price changes will be announced through the appropriate channels.

By Florence Asamoah Adom