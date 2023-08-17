Stephanie Benson Celebrates 56th Birthday With Naked Video

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson got tongues wagging on Wednesday night after sharing a naked video of herself on social media.

Stephanie who turned 56 years, described the video as a treat for her husband.

The video showed her oiling up her naked body and subsequently using petals to cover her private parts from her nipples and vagina area through to her cleavage and shoulders.

She also laid on a flat surface and spread some chocolates across her private areas, which she described as a ‘snack’ to her husband.

“It is my birthday but My husband deserves the Chocolate treat. Wednesday is not finished until I say it is. Akuas another marriage lesson. Pass the word on. Mummy has spoken,” she wrote on Instagram when she shared the video.

The video has since received mix-reactions from social media users and showbiz observers while others wished her a happy birthday.