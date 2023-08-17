NPP Bans Machomen, Mobile Phones At Voting Centres

In a bid to ensure transparent and fair elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is implementing a series of measures, including the banning of machomen and mobile phones at voting centers during the party’s impending super delegates conference.

These decisions were made during a recent party meeting, where members discussed strategies to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

One of the key decisions reached by the NPP is the prohibition of active government officials or any delegate enlisted to vote in the elections from acting as agents.

This move aims to prevent conflicts of interest and potential bias during the voting process.

By keeping government officials away from agent roles, the NPP hopes to foster an environment conducive to free and fair elections.

Furthermore, the party has decided to restrict the use of mobile phones and electronic photographic gadgets at the voting centres.

This measure is aimed at minimising distractions and potential opportunities for electoral malpractice.

By prohibiting the use of phones within voting centers, the NPP seeks to prevent unauthorized dissemination of voting-related information or potential voter coercion.

In a statement released by the party, the NPP said to ensure the secrecy of the ballot, the party has also introduced complex serial numbers on ballots.

This measure is intended to prevent the tracing of votes back to individual voters, thereby safeguarding their privacy and protecting against any potential reprisals. By implementing this system, the NPP aims to enhance confidence in the electoral process and encourage voter participation.

The NPP’s decisions have received mixed reactions from the public. Supporters of the party commend these measures, believing that they will help maintain transparency and fairness in the upcoming elections.

They argue that banning machomen and restricting phone use will reduce the influence of external factors that could potentially compromise the integrity of the voting process.

However, critics express concerns that the ban on machomen and mobile phones may infringe on voters’ rights and hinder communication between voters and their agents. They argue that the restriction on phones may prevent individuals from capturing evidence of irregularities or seeking assistance during the voting process.

The NPP’s decisions will be closely observed as the country prepares for the upcoming elections. It remains to be seen how these measures will affect the overall voting experience and the credibility of the electoral process.

The Electoral Commission will play a crucial role in ensuring the effective implementation of these regulations and addressing any potential challenges that may arise.

As the election day draws near, political parties, civil society organizations, and citizens at large eagerly anticipate a smooth and transparent voting process that upholds the democratic principles of Ghana.

According to the party, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, with support from the Ghana Police Service, will oversee the elections.

The election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 17 voting centers, including the Party Headquarters in Asylum Down and all 16 Regional Capitals.

The Special Electoral College will consist of various delegates, including the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional Executive Committee, Members of Parliament, and representatives from special organs of the party, past National Officers, and Founding Members. Voting will be done by secret ballot, and voting offences such as attempting to vote more than once or buying/selling votes will be strictly prohibited.

Proxy voting will also be allowed, with the deadline for submission of proxy applications set for August 5, 2023. Only delegates to the Electoral College will have the right to vote by proxy. The Electoral College Album, which will serve as the voter register for the elections, will be submitted to the Electoral Commission and the Presidential Aspirants by the Presidential Elections Committee.

To ensure transparency and credibility, the validated Album (voter register) will be made available to all participating Aspirants one week before the Special College date. Various categories of delegates will vote at different centers, with the National Headquarters Centre hosting the National Council, National Executive Committee Members, Council of Elders, and others.

Regional Voting Centers will accommodate Founding Members, Regional Executive Committee Members, Members of Parliament, and Regional Representatives to the National Council, among others.

Disputes arising from this process will be referred to the Presidential Elections Committee for resolution.

In order to vote, delegates must show proof of identification, such as Party Membership ID Cards, National Voters ID Cards, or Ghana Cards. Polling time will be from 9am to 1pm, and the results will be counted and declared immediately after the close of the polls at each Voting Center.

The collation of results to elect five Presidential Candidates from each region will take place at the Electoral Commission Head Office in Accra. Each Aspirant will be represented by himself and/or two accredited agents at the Collation Center. The EC will officially declare the results at the NPP Headquarters in Asylum Down, and in the event of a tie for the fifth position, a run-off election will be conducted on September 2, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi