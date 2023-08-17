OSP’s Move To Freeze My Accounts Based On Media Frenzy– Cecilia Dapaah

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of freezing her properties and accounts based on a media gimmick.

Dapaah’s lawyers filed an application in court opposing the State’s application to confirm the seizure and freezing orders.

They argued that the OSP is engaging in a media frenzy instead of following the proper legal procedures. The OSP, represented by Dr. Isidore Tuffour, defended the orders, stating that they are in accordance with the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act (959) to prevent the concealment of properties believed to be tainted with corruption.

The OSP is seeking to seize $590,000 and GHC2,730,000 found in Dapaah’s home during a search of three associated houses.

Dr. Tuffour stated in court that Dapaah was unable to explain the origins of the funds, and the ownership of the allegedly stolen money is in dispute.

This, according to the prosecutor’s office, justifies their application for confirmation of the seizure order.

However, Dapaah’s lawyers argued that the application for confirmation was brought in violation of the procedure outlined in the OSP Act.

They contended that the application was filed after the seven-day deadline for confirmation had passed.

Victoria Barth, leading Dapaah’s legal team, also argued that the substantial amounts found in her client’s home do not prove that the money is tainted, and the OSP has not provided any grounds for suspicion.

In addition to the seizure of properties, the OSP is also seeking to freeze Dapaah’s bank accounts at Prudential Bank and Société Générale.

The prosecutor’s lawyers asserted that the court should grant their plea to freeze the accounts if the respondent is being investigated for corruption, which they believe to be the case.

However, Dapaah’s lawyers countered that being investigated for corruption is not sufficient grounds to freeze her accounts.

They argued that the OSP Act requires the applicant to demonstrate reasonable grounds for believing that the property is tainted, not just make a mere assertion. They also pointed out that banks regularly report suspicious transactions, so there is no basis to suspect that the funds in Dapaah’s accounts are tainted.

The judge presiding over the case has adjourned it until August 31 to deliver his ruling on the matter.

By Vincent Kubi