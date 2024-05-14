Bosheba De Shyne Announces “Not My Fault” EP For June 17

Rising music sensation Bosheba De Shyne is set to make waves in the music industry with the release of his upcoming EP, “Not My Fault,” on June 17.

The highly anticipated project features four tracks that promise to deliver powerful messages and captivating rhythms, solidifying Bosheba de Shyne’s place in the music scene.

“Not My Fault” stands out not only for its vibrant beats but also for its collaboration with renowned Ghanaian rap stars Medikal and Rich Kent.

These collaborations are expected to propel excitement to the EP, making it a must-listen for fans of contemporary rap and hip-hop.

The title track, “Not My Fault,” encapsulates the essence of the EP with its unapologetic tone and assertive lyrics. It encourages listeners to embrace their true selves and not to get bogged down by trivial concerns. This theme of self-acceptance and resilience is woven throughout the EP, offering both entertainment and a thought-provoking message.

Anticipation is currently building among fans and music enthusiasts for the June 17 release. Bosheba De Shyne’s unique sound and bold statements are set to leave a lasting impression, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.