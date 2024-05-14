NPP 2024 Victory Will Shock NDC – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku

A Senior Campaign Aide of the 2024 Flabearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Sammi Awuku has expressed confidence that the governing party will emerge victorious in the 2024 election.

According to him, the NPP will break the eight with a superior strategy the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not understand.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he explained that ‘’The NPP will win the 2024 elections with strategies and the NDC won’t understand. The NDC will not understand how there was so much noise and complaints, yet the NPP won,” he said.

These strategies, he noted, will include the NPP’s message and some assessments they have put in place without leaving out the economic recovery, adding that ‘’There is victory ahead looking at what we see and hear on the grounds’’.

“In this election, the NPP is approaching it not as a party in power, but as if we are in opposition. Our victory will be driven by strategic maneuvers that may not be immediately apparent to the NDC,” Mr. Awuku explained.

The 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region explained further that “while the NPP does not intend to manipulate the electoral process, they have devised effective strategies to ensure success’’.

He admitted that the upcoming general election is not going to be easy for the ruling party, hence the need to bring everyone on board as he charges the members of the campaign team to work hard for victory by moving beyond their comfort zone.

On comparative records between the NPP and NDC, Mr. Awuku noted that the data shows that the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in many sectors such as; education, economic indicators, construction of hospitals, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization, and many more.

He explained that the party has contributed greatly to the people in the Eastern Region with developmental projects, and he pleaded with the party members not to disappoint the Presidential candidate but rather work hard to make him the next President of Ghana.

He also used the medium to commend the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) agents in Akuapim North for comporting themselves in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

“Let me commend the NDC and NPP for a peaceful registration so far. We have agents from NDC and NPP and I must admit that they are really working in the constituency. The EC officials are also doing a great job”.

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, noted that there are almost 8 Senior High Schools in the constituency, and all the head teachers, school authorities, and political parties are conducting themselves very well.

“No one has filed any challenges or violence, unlike in other places. Even if there are issues, we solve them internally. Everything is calm and we have not heard any bad things. As of this morning when I left, we had not recorded any challenges. There are polling agents from NPP and NDC, and so far, so good, there are no problems,” he stressed.

According to him, over 1,000 have so far been registered, adding that a smooth and peaceful voter registration exercise is key to credible elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe