Stone Gee Tops Eastern Music Awards Nominations

Stone Gee

Fast rising afrobeat/highlife artiste, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, popularly known as Stone Gee, has received nine (9) nominations for this year’s edition of the Eastern Music Awards (EMA) 2021.

Organisers of the awards made this known at a ceremony held on Bryt TV on Monday, November 1 to officially announce the nominees for this year’s edition of the event slated for December in Koforidua.

Stone Gee, the 2019 EMA Song of the Year award winner has been tipped to win more than seven awards at this year’s edition of the awards ceremony.

EMA, BEATWAVES gathered, is being organised to reward deserving artistes, event organisers and promoters as well as stakeholders in the creative industry in the region for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the local music industry.

It is specially designed to serve as an annual gathering of lovers of Ghanaian music and generally present top notch entertainment to the public.

The ‘No More’ hitmaker obtained nominations in the following categories: Artiste of the Year, Afro Pop Artiste of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Eastside Song of the Year, Afro Pop Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, and Hip Life Song of the Year.

For many who knew what Stone Gee could do, it wasn’t a surprise that he got nine nominations. It will also not be a surprise if he walks home with five or even seven awards from the awards ceremony.

Stone Gee, who was discovered by Gavali Music headed by Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), has over seven awards to his credit.

He has been working hard behind the scenes in Ghana, sharpening his voice and composition skills and working on collaborations.

In an interview, Stone Gee lauded Gavali Music for bringing him into the limelight and promised his fans of winning more than five awards at the event.

He, however, urged his fans to vote massively for him to win more awards. “I urge all my fans to vote for Stone Gee for Afrobeat Act of the Year and Next Rated Act of the Year,” he said.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to God, Gavali Music and his management team for the immense support he has had since joining the local music industry.

“I also thank my fans for their loyalty and support all these years,” he added.

The CEO of Gavali Music, Magic Rocker, indicated that his record label has positioned Stone Gee at a very strategic point where he will merit numerous nominations like next year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), and 4stye Music Video Awards among others.

By George Clifford Owusu