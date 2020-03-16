Teacher Rapist Sacked

Ernest Ocloo

A Mathematics tutor at Sawla Senior High School has been dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for allegedly raping one of his female students.

The dismissal of Ernest Ocloo, 34, popularly known to his colleagues and the students as ‘OC100’, followed a letter by the directorates of education in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District and the Savannah Region, recommending the action.

His dismissal letter was signed by the GES Director General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, with the sector minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, his deputies and directors, including the affected district and school being copied.

“Mr. Ernest Ocloo has been involved in sexual misconduct with several female students of Sawla Senior High School. He admitted having sexual intercourse with a female student in the staff common room on the 11th of November, 2019 and claimed it was consensual,” the letter read in part.

According to the letter, Ernest Ocloo is in the habit of harassing female students in the school following his open admission that he took another female student to pass the night in his room in town but denied they had sex.

“By recent practice and precedent, such misconduct is punishable with termination of appointment. Management, therefore, recommends that the appointment of Mr. Ernest Ocloo should be terminated in line with section 63(iii) (b) (vi) page 86 as contained in the code of conduct for teachers and other workers of the Ghana Education Service…

“It is the expectation of management that this will serve as a deterrent to all staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) that such conduct will not be countenanced,” the letter cautioned.

Meanwhile, checks indicate that the affected tutor, the school and the District Education Directorate have not received their copies of the letter except the Regional Education Directorate.