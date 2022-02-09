Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project Nears Completion

Work on the 96.7 kilometers Tema-Mpakadan Railway project is nearing completion with contractors for the project announcing March 31, 2022 for the substantial completion of the project.

According to the Executive Director of

Operations of AFCONS Infrastructure Limited, the Indian company working on the project, Akhil Gupta, though the project will be completed by end of March substantially, all finishing touches on the project will be completed by June 30, 2022.

He said almost all 159 railway structures have been developed, with all six railway stations at it finishing stages.

Mr Akhil Gupta who was speaking to the media when he paid a snap visit to some project sites in Tema said, 68 kilometers of rail lines from the Tema Harbour Station to Kpong Station have so far been completed with a test trial using a utility vehicle.

Mr Gupta who is in Ghana for a 3-day working visit added he was satisfied with the progress of work such as the completion of skeleton tracks, and the assurance that the project will be completed significantly by the 31st of March, although it may take another three months for the final finishing touches.

With the apex of the project being that of the world class Volta lake rail bridge which will link rail from Tema to Mpakadan after completion, Mr Akhil Gupta was confident the project will be completed by the 31st of March despite its complexity.

He said though they encountered a typical and challenging geological challenge with the Volta lake bridge, all the major pipes have been completed.

He said, the bridge can boast of having executed one of the deepest raker piles anywhere in the world with a diameter of1.6 and 65 meter long

He said, Afcons mobilized a special team to design and execute this deep profile bridge with the deployment of Specialised equipments for this critical activity, including a 1,000 MT capacity steel barge which were all constructed locally for the bridge project.

He said, with contractors managing to complete three out of the five of 60m spans, he is optimistic the project will be completed by the end of March 2022.

Meanwhile, AFCONS has hinted of their intentions to undertake the Western Corridor railway development project which is expected to begin next year.

The project if completed will link rail lines from Kumasi to Takoradi.

By Vincent Kubi