Abena Korkor To Publish Book About Her Escapades For Cash

After exposing several media and showbiz personalities over their clandestine sexual affairs with her, mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has disclosed her intentions to document her escapades by publishing a book.

According to her, the idea for the book is to make money for herself instead of sharing her information with the media and not making a dime from it.

“I have seen a lot of people making a whole lot of money from my actions and inactions as an individual. You have bloggers going onto my social media handles and making money from stories they write when I have a relapse to drive traffic to their sites,” she said.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom Morning Show on Accra100.5FM on Monday, February 7, 2022, she denied blackmailing all the men she slept with for money.

According to her, if she was taking at least GHS1000 from each man she had slept with, she would have made over GHS100,000 but she does not blackmail men.

Abena has become famous for mentioning the names of the persons she slept with. Many had thought the men would stop pursuing but she alleged more media guys have been hitting on her.