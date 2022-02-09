Government Lifts Travel Ban On South Korea

Government of Ghana has lifted the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travellers arriving from South Korea with effect from February 4, 2022.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration somewhere in December last year, banned travellers from Malta, South Korea, and Israel from entering the country amid the rising cases in COVID-19 infections.

The ban on South Korea was expected to be in effect for 14 days, but the government subsequently extended the ban.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its latest communiqué indicated the ban had been lifted.

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, had justified the government’s decision to place travel restrictions on some countries in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19 infections.

According to him, the ban was in line with the government’s efforts to avert a fresh wave of the virus in the country.

He said it was not out of place for the government to resort to a travel ban, as other countries had taken similar steps, indicating that “If you go to some countries, they have put some people on red alert. Some countries are on lockdown. All we are saying is that if you want to come to Ghana from outside Ghana make sure you are vaccinated.”

