Tension Mounts As EC Re-Collates Parliamentary Election Results In Accra

Tension is rising at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, as the Electoral Commission (EC) continues the re-collation of parliamentary election results for four constituencies under tight security.

The constituencies- Suhum, Nsawam, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia – have been embroiled in disputes over the initial collation process in the Eastern Region.

The decision to re-collate the results in Accra has raised concerns among stakeholders, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose representatives have questioned the fairness and transparency of the process.

The NDC has accused the EC of trying to manipulate the results in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Peter Boamah Otokunor, the party’s executives from Nsawam and Suhum were not present when the re-collation exercise began, and he claimed that the EC had started the process without them.

Otokunor described the situation as “deeply concerning” and accused the EC of acting unlawfully.

However, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has defended the EC’s actions, saying that the re-collation process is necessary to ensure order and accuracy.

Afenyo-Markin accused the NDC of trying to create confusion and claimed that the NPP had won the elections in the four constituencies.

The re-collation exercise has been marked by controversy, with the NDC boycotting the process in some constituencies.

The party has claimed that the EC is trying to manipulate the results and has refused to participate in the re-collation exercise.

The EC has maintained that the re-collation process is transparent and fair, and has assured stakeholders that the results will be accurate.

The commission has also warned against any attempts to disrupt the process, saying that it will not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation.

As the re-collation exercise continues, tensions remain high, with both parties accusing each other of trying to manipulate the results.

The outcome of the re-collation exercise will have significant implications for the country’s political landscape, and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the final results.

In the meantime, the EC has urged all parties to remain calm and to respect the electoral process.

The commission has also assured stakeholders that it will do everything in its power to ensure that the results are accurate and reflect the will of the people.

The re-collation exercise is expected to be completed soon, and the final results will be announced thereafter. Until then, tensions will remain high, and stakeholders will be anxiously waiting for the outcome.

BY Daniel Bampoe