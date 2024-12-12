NDC Accused Of Creating Confusion At EC Re-Collation Center

The Electoral Commission’s re-collation of parliamentary election results for four constituencies has been marred by controversy, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) being accused of creating confusion at the center.

According to Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader, the NDC’s actions are a clear case of “mischief and bad faith.”

He alleged that the party’s representatives had agreed to participate in the re-collation process, but later refused to show up, causing unnecessary delays and confusion.

The re-collation exercise, which is being held at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, involves the constituencies of Suhum, Nsawam, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia.

The EC had initially attempted to finalize the collation process in the Eastern Region, but disagreements between party agents and EC officials led to a deadlock, prompting the Commission to relocate the process to Accra.

Afenyo-Markin claimed that the NDC’s refusal to participate in the re-collation process is a deliberate attempt to create confusion and undermine the electoral process.

He alleged that the party’s representatives had been informed of the re-collation schedule, but had chosen to boycott the process.

“We had agreed that all candidates and their agents would converge here by 8 am for the collation process to continue,” Afenyo-Markin said.

“But the NDC representatives refused to show up, causing unnecessary delays and confusion.”

The Majority Leader also accused the NDC of trying to manipulate the results, alleging that the party’s representatives had attempted to disrupt the collation process in the constituencies.

He claimed that the EC had confirmed the results of the elections, and that the NPP had won in all four constituencies.

Despite the NDC’s boycott, the re-collation process is continuing, with the EC officials proceeding with the exercise in the presence of the media and other stakeholders.

The Commission has assured that the results will be accurate and reflect the will of the people.

